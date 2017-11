Tribute to RFDS icon

The daughters of Fred McKay address a small crowd at a ceremony to officially name an RFDS aircraft after their father. PICTURE: Michael Murphy The daughters of Fred McKay address a small crowd at a ceremony to officially name an RFDS aircraft after their father. PICTURE: Michael Murphy

By Michael Murphy

The Governor of New South Wales named a RFDS SE aircraft yesterday in honour of a great supporter and advocate of the Flying Doctor for almost 60 years.

His Excellency General The Honourable David Hurley AC DSC (Ret’d), was accompanied by Mrs Linda Hurley, during a tour of the far west this week including visits yesterday to Burke Ward School, School of the Air and the local branch of the Red Cross.

Yesterday morning the Governor officially named a RFDS aircraft after Reverend Dr Fred McKay, who succeeded RFDS founder the Reverend John Flynn as Superintendent at the Australian Inland Mission.

Please log in to read the whole article.