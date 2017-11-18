Farewell Gav

Jarrod Hinton (left) and Gavin Blows ahead of their 2009 reserves grand final in which Hinton coached Central and Blows coached South. Jarrod Hinton (left) and Gavin Blows ahead of their 2009 reserves grand final in which Hinton coached Central and Blows coached South.

By Tyler Hannigan

Broken Hill and the local football community lost an influential figure as Gavin Blows sadly passed away last weekend.

Blows spent time at both South, as a player and coach, and Central football clubs where he also coached and later became president, a position he held at the time of his death.

In amongst that time he also worked as a League umpire.

Please log in to read the whole article.