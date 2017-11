Our fab four

Local riders (from left) David Goodman, Mick Stoltenberg, Wayne Demery and Megan Algate lead the group out yesterday. PICTURE: Andrew Robertson Local riders (from left) David Goodman, Mick Stoltenberg, Wayne Demery and Megan Algate lead the group out yesterday. PICTURE: Andrew Robertson

By Andrew Robertson

The fundraising’s done and dusted; now for the hard work.

Twenty-five cyclists, including four locals, leave Broken Hill this morning to continue their gruelling 1000km journey to Adelaide for the annual Ride for Sick Kids.

The event, which raises money for Ronald McDonald House in Adelaide, kicked off yesterday with the group clocking up a 115km ride around the city and to Silverton and back.

