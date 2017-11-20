Major art prizes of Water and Air

Gunter Kairies (left), Greg Comey, Kevin ‘Bushy’ White and Amando Licul took out the major prizes in the Broken Hill Art Exchange ‘Water and Air’ Desert Equinox. Gunter Kairies (left), Greg Comey, Kevin ‘Bushy’ White and Amando Licul took out the major prizes in the Broken Hill Art Exchange ‘Water and Air’ Desert Equinox.

Four Broken Hill artists, each using a different medium, took out the major prizes in the Broken Hill Art Exchange ‘Water and Air’ Desert Air Equinox Prelude yesterday.

Twenty three artists entered 32 works in the art prize ranging from drawings, paintings and photography, to jewellery, sculptures and installations. The works were exhibited at a number of local businesses.

At yesterday’s awards ceremony at the RFDS visitors’ centre, 14-year-old Greg Comey won the Youth Encouragement category with his graphite pencil drawing “One day you’ll see what it means to breathe”.

Please log in to read the whole article.