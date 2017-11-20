Nurses cover schools

(Left) Speech Pathology students Cheryl Quek and Mollie Quin servicing Morgan Street Public School in the school’s health hub, pictured with Morgan St principal Scott Sanford (Left) Speech Pathology students Cheryl Quek and Mollie Quin servicing Morgan Street Public School in the school’s health hub, pictured with Morgan St principal Scott Sanford

By Emily Roberts

Primary Health Care Registered nurses will enter local primary and high schools as part of a program developed between a number of local services.

Local schools have been equipped with health hubs to target care for students and by the end of the month the health hubs will be occupied with primary health care nurses.

Dr Debra Jones, Director of Primary Health Care at the Broken Hill University Department of Rural Health (UDRH) said the funding for the Health Hubs was received through Federal Health.

