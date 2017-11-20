Students vie for title

Broken Hill High students Kelsie Mitchell, Hamish Inglis and Neve Robins will be participating in the Lions Youth of the Year this week.

Now in its 51st year, the Youth of the Year aims to improve young people’s skills before they enter the workforce and other endeavours.

Thursday evening will see the Youth of the Year dinner where the participants will be asked to give a prepared speech and impromptu speeches.

