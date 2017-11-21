26.2°C 05:30 pm
Health Centre on track

Tuesday, 21st November, 2017

The current site for the new Community Health Centre located in Crystal Street.

By Emily Roberts

The development of the new Community Health Centre is tracking well, according to the health service’s general manager.

The new centre will be located in Crystal Street and work is underway to clear the space for the new building.

“The project is tracking really well,” the Broken Hill Health Service’s Ken Barnett said.

