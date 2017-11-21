Westies hit the track

By Tyler Hannigan

Despite it being only November, the West Football Club kicked off their preseason training last week when they were put through their paces by coaches of the visiting North Adelaide Football Club.

Former WFC player and now North Adelaide club captain Mitchell Clisby and other members of North Adelaide’s coaching panel, including ex-Port Adelaide player Jacob Surjan, ran a two-hour session on Thursday afternoon.

First up were the juniors, followed by the senior group which included the women’s players with strong numbers on display.

