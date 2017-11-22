Life lived to the sound of music

For Diane Cotterill there aren’t enough hours in the day. The civil celebrant, singing teacher, carer, and musical director says she’d love to squeeze more hours into the day so she could add more music to the mix.

Her love of music started young, when she sang in the Railway Town Methodist Church Choir from about age 11.

This was when she started wearing a brace for her severe scoliosis, where the spine curves the wrong way.

