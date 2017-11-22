Portia goes up gear

Steve Radford’s company CMC will work in partnership with Havilah and a third party to begin exploratory works at the Portia North Mine. Steve Radford’s company CMC will work in partnership with Havilah and a third party to begin exploratory works at the Portia North Mine.

By Kara de Groot

Consolidated Mining and Civil, along with Havilah Resources, have announced they’ll begin prefeasibility studies on the North Portia copper-gold deposit.

The site, located some 250 metres from the current Portia gold mine in South Australia, will undergo further exploratory drilling and surveys by CMC, Havilah and an independent third party, with results expected by the end of June next year.

The site was first identified some years ago, but it’s only in recent years it’s been feasible to begin works.

Please log in to read the whole article.