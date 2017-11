Bridge pair finds form

Mary Hiscox and Terry Capper won the local bridge pairs championship and then went on to come second in the SA Championship. PICTURE: Emily Roberts Mary Hiscox and Terry Capper won the local bridge pairs championship and then went on to come second in the SA Championship. PICTURE: Emily Roberts

A local Bridge Pair have come second in the SA Championship after taking out the local title.

Mary Hiscox and Terry Capper recently won the local SA Bridge Pairs Championship with a score of 67 per cent.

They also came second in the SA State Wide Bridge Pairs Championship against all the towns and cities in South Australia.

Please log in to read the whole article.