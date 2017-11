Wind towers on the way

AGL’s government and community relations manager, Marina Draper, CATCON’s health and safety manager Kyle O’Donoghue, and AGL’s project coordinator Melissa Ryan after the community consultation committee. PICTURE: Kara de Groot AGL’s government and community relations manager, Marina Draper, CATCON’s health and safety manager Kyle O’Donoghue, and AGL’s project coordinator Melissa Ryan after the community consultation committee. PICTURE: Kara de Groot

By Kara de Groot

Last night saw the Silverton Wind Farm Community Consultative Committee meet in Silverton to discuss the project as well as related concerns.

Representatives from the Silverton Village Committee, AGL, TransGrid and CATCON, as well as local landowners and residents attended the meeting, which provided updates on the project and improvements to Silverton.

AGL Silverton Wind Farm project manager, Adam Mackett, said that the first shipment of turbine components had arrived in Port Adelaide at the beginning of this month, and are expected to arrive starting next week.

Please log in to read the whole article.