Dear Santa, you’re great

(From left) Baily Jerrett (6), Lachlan Jerrett (20 months) in sister Rhianna’s arms (8), Natalia Kloczko (8), Chloe Jerrett (7) and Maddie Jerrett (4) with their letters to Santa. (From left) Baily Jerrett (6), Lachlan Jerrett (20 months) in sister Rhianna’s arms (8), Natalia Kloczko (8), Chloe Jerrett (7) and Maddie Jerrett (4) with their letters to Santa.

By Emily Roberts

Santa has been busy checking his list and he is checking it twice for letters from Broken Hill children.

Santa will be kept busy with lots of letters as the Y’s Men’s Letter to Santa campaign started once again in the city.

The campaign allows youngsters to contact the jolly big fellow via special mail boxes placed in strategic locations around Broken Hill; Town ‘N Country Bicycles in Argent Street, the YMCA in Oxide Street, the Aquatic Centre in McCulloch Street, McDonalds at Westside Plaza, and the South Post Office in Patton Street.

