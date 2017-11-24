Outback icons inspire art

(From left) Sam Newstead, Sharron Ohlsen, Liz O’Reilly with the works in the gallery based on their Mungo residency. (From left) Sam Newstead, Sharron Ohlsen, Liz O’Reilly with the works in the gallery based on their Mungo residency.

By Emily Roberts

A group exhibition featuring the Mungo National Park will be opened at the Regional Art Gallery tonight.

The gallery installation is in full swing at the moment with the opening on Friday night.

The ‘Lakebed Group Exhibition’ features work from artists Sam Newstead, Natalie O’Connor, Barbara Nicholls, Sharron Ohlsen and Liz O’Reilly.

Please log in to read the whole article.