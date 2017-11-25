Who will pay?

By Craig Brealey

WaterNSW has sought a guarantee from the government that the $500 million cost of the pipeline from Murray River be recovered from water rates in Broken Hill, the Labor Opposition has told parliament.

Labor said that WaterNSW had asked the government to direct the body which sets utility rates, the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal (IPART), to take the cost into account when setting the water rates for Broken Hill.

The government has consistently refused to say how much locals will pay once the pipeline is built to pump water from Wentworth.

