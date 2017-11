Christos on job again

Christos Niarros has been collecting toys for the Ulysses Toy Run for over 13 years. PICTURE: Emily Roberts Christos Niarros has been collecting toys for the Ulysses Toy Run for over 13 years. PICTURE: Emily Roberts

The South Newsagency is once again participating in collecting toys for the Ulysses Toy Run.

Owner of the newsagency, Christos Niarros said he has been collecting toys for the run for over 13 years.

“We normally get a good response,” he said.

Please log in to read the whole article.