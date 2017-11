An intriguing contest looms

Brendon Martin in action during his 30 last weekend. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan Brendon Martin in action during his 30 last weekend. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

Fresh from a breakthrough win last week, North take on West who were clinical in their victory over South.

The Bulldogs were super impressive against Central, led by their captain Tobias Hack who smashed a brilliant century with support from Brendon Martin (30), Ben Deacon (20) and Luke Larkins (19). They then bowled the Magpies out for 135 and a comfortable 70-run win with Deacon and Tom Davey taking seven wickets between them.

North has been boosted by the return of senior players Jordan Vella, Shane Dalby and Matt Letcher which gives their batting extra depth.

