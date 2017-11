South in with a sniff

Jon Carrett bowls last weekend against North. He took three wickets before top-scoring with 49 runs. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan Jon Carrett bowls last weekend against North. He took three wickets before top-scoring with 49 runs. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

A South team still searching for their first win of the season will take on Central who suffered their first loss last week today at the Alma Oval.

South were impressive with the ball last weekend against the Robins, particularly early and then in the death overs. Laurence Hebbard was unplayable with the new ball and took two wickets late while Sheldon Hall grabbed three wickets with some terrific deliveries.

Unfortunately the pressure was left off through the middle and that’s when the West batsmen really cashed in.

Please log in to read the whole article.