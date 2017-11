Angel’s our princess

She's an Angel, she's a Princess, and she's hoping to put some smiles on the dials of the Silver City's children. Angel Simmons has been selected as this year's Christmas Pageant Princess. PICTURE: Emily Roberts

By Emily Roberts

This year’s Pageant Princess wants to bring some joy and sparkle into children’s lives.

Sixteen-year-old Angel Simmons was selected a pageant princess through Quota Broken Hill.

“As a kid I would go to the pageant, I loved it and I thought this would be a good opportunity to get involved,” she said.

