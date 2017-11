Layne shines in Silver City

Layne Beachley at the Far West Business Awards on Saturday night during the black out. PICTURE: Emily Roberts

By Emily Roberts

Guest speaker at the Business Awards on Saturday night, Layne Beachley brought some spark to the event.

During her speech, Layne spoke about positivity and ways to create an outlook on life that ensure you don’t fail.

The BDT was able to speak with her during the blackout which knocked out lights, the PA system and air-conditioner.

