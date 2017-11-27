Outback Spirit

A dream for Peter and Patsy Price is now a reality with the successful running of their business, the Silverton Hotel. A dream for Peter and Patsy Price is now a reality with the successful running of their business, the Silverton Hotel.

The business owners (pictured right) took out three awards at the 2017 Crowe Horwath Far West NSW Excellence in Business Awards on Saturday night.

They were awarded the Excellence in Hospitality, Excellence in Tourism and the Outback Spirit Award for 2017.

