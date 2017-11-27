North hold off West

Tobias Hack during his century against Central in round five. Hack continued his brilliant for with 97 off 99 balls as North defeated West on Saturday. Tobias Hack during his century against Central in round five. Hack continued his brilliant for with 97 off 99 balls as North defeated West on Saturday.

By Tyler Hannigan

North 6 for 175 (T. Hack 97, L. Larkins 25*; R. Pavlich 2-28, N. Waterhouse 2-42) defeated West 143 (M. Everuss 35, L. Ling 26, C. Pearce 25; S. Dalby 3-18, T. Davey 3-27) by 32 runs

North made it three wins on the trot on Saturday as they held off West thanks again to their skipper Tobias Hack who fell just shy of another century.

Batting first at the Jubilee, North’s openers failed to make an impact with Matt Letcher gone for zero and Brendon Martin (5) unable to repeat his performance last week. After Austin Wilson was gone for one, the Bulldogs were wallowing at 3-11.

Please log in to read the whole article.