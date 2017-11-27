North hold off West
Monday, 27th November, 2017
By Tyler Hannigan
North 6 for 175 (T. Hack 97, L. Larkins 25*; R. Pavlich 2-28, N. Waterhouse 2-42) defeated West 143 (M. Everuss 35, L. Ling 26, C. Pearce 25; S. Dalby 3-18, T. Davey 3-27) by 32 runs
North made it three wins on the trot on Saturday as they held off West thanks again to their skipper Tobias Hack who fell just shy of another century.
Batting first at the Jubilee, North’s openers failed to make an impact with Matt Letcher gone for zero and Brendon Martin (5) unable to repeat his performance last week. After Austin Wilson was gone for one, the Bulldogs were wallowing at 3-11.
Please log in to read the whole article.