Jason a finalist

Jason King at the new Broken Hill Media Hub in the top levels of the post office in Argent Street, where a workshop will be held on Sunday. Mr King is hoping to get grants to develop the space as well as make it available to other people wanting to start their own projects. The filmmaker will have two of his own short films featured in the Perfect Light Film Festival this weekend. PICTURE: Emily Roberts

By Emily Roberts

A local filmmaker will have two of his short films featured in the Perfect Light Film Festival this weekend.

Jason King has been announced as a finalist in the “Artists for Kids’ Culture Emerging Filmmaker” category that will be shown on Saturday night.

The first short film is a documentary “The Art of Passing Knowledge Along” which Jason made through the Creatability project last year.

