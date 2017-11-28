SA inquiry not enough: grazier

By Emily Roberts

The construction of the Murray River to Broken Hill pipeline must stop until there is a full, Commonwealth investigation into upstream cotton growers, according to a local property owner.

Rob McBride of Tolarno Station, on the Darling River near Menindee, welcomed the news that the South Australian Government would next month open a royal commission into allegations of widespread water theft from the Murray-Darling Basin.

But in the meantime any progress on the pipeline must cease, Mr McBride said yesterday, particularly in light of the fact that the NSW Government had refused to publicly release three reports from the Ombudman’s office into complaints about irrigation practices upstream.

Please log in to read the whole article.