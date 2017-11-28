Lighting up Christmas

Adrienn Lord from Mandy lights in Sydney was helping City Council install hundreds of LED lights in the Christmas tree and surrounding buildings in the Town Square yesterday. Adrienn Lord from Mandy lights in Sydney was helping City Council install hundreds of LED lights in the Christmas tree and surrounding buildings in the Town Square yesterday.

City Council is adding a festive glow to the city with bright new Christmas lighting in the Town Square and in the Sturt and Patton parks.

The display will feature coloured flood lighting on the historic Grand Guesthouse and Outback Pharmacies facades, hundreds of LED lights for the Christmas tree, and array of colour-changing festoon lights.

Two-metre colour-changing stars will also to be hung in Patton Park’s trees, and programmable LED lights will be placed on the Sturt Park rotunda.

