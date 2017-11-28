Driver’s fire fright

Firemen examine the damage on the Silver City Highway over the weekend.

The fire brigade was called out the Silver City Highway on the weekend after a young driver, who had noticed that his car was starting to fail, pulled up and saw that the engine was on fire.

A spokesman for the Broken Hill Fire Station said on arrival about 5pm the crew found the engine compartment well alight. They took less than five minutes to extinguish the blaze.

“The p-plater driver noticed that his car was playing up and started to stall,” the spokesman said.

