Hearing bus pulls in

The Hearing bus will be in the Town Square this week and will also appear in the city’s Christmas Pageant and be in Sturt Park for the Pageant After Party. The Hearing bus will be in the Town Square this week and will also appear in the city’s Christmas Pageant and be in Sturt Park for the Pageant After Party.

The Australian Hearing bus is stopping in the city once again to offer free hearing checks this week.

Rosanna Morrison, Manager of Australian Hearing Broken Hill, said that because age-related hearing develops gradually over time it was common for people to be unaware that their hearing was diminishing.

About 60 per cent of Australians over 60 suffer from some form of hearing loss.

Please log in to read the whole article.