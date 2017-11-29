Webster’s win: $78m water buyback referred to ICAC

Cropping at Tandou farm. Cropping at Tandou farm.

By Craig Brealey

This month a West Darling grazier told senators conducting an inquiry into the Murray-Darling Basin that the Commonwealth paid “extreme money for air” when it gave Tandou’s owner $78 million for its water rights.

Justin McClure informed the senators that the cost equated to $3500 a megalitre when the going rate on the Darling was $1,100 “at most”.

Now that extraordinary decision by the Commonwealth has been referred by the Greens party to the NSW Independent Commission Against Corruption.

Please log in to read the whole article.