Handmade in the Hill

Broken Hill Floral Art Club secretary Barb Gray shows off some wonderful arrangements just in time for Christmas.

The Floral Art Club will have a Christmas stall at the Town Hall Facade from today, tomorrow and Friday.

But get in quick because once it sells out, it’s all gone. The stall will open from 10.30am each day and run until 5pm.

“We have 70 pieces available for sale from our five members,” Ms Gray said.

“We have very hard-working members.

“The displays are all in Christmas colours, with some different colours added in, we have creams, green, golds as well as pinks and purples.

“There is a great variety of pieces and they come in all different sizes.

“There are table centrepieces, unique wreaths, wall hangings and decorations for the house.

“They are guaranteed to last.”

Money raised will help the club pay for their insurance and then they donate the rest to charity.

This year they have donated to Legacy, Breast Cancer Support Group and John Wren’s elevator fundraiser.

If anyone is interested in joining the club, they can contact Barb on 8088 2417.

