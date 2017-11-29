Union’s float will spread the message

ASU union members are taking part in this year’s Christmas Pageant. ASU union members are taking part in this year’s Christmas Pageant.

Local members of the Australian Services Union (ASU), the union for community and disability workers, are preparing a float for the Broken Hill Christmas Pageant.

The ASU Float “Wilammena, the Workers’ Wagon” celebrates union won working conditions.

“In the lead up to our holiday season which for many workers will include public holidays, penalty rates, and time off work on annual leave, it’s a great time to reflect on how we won these rights,” said the ASU’s NSW Branch Secretary Natalie Lang.

Please log in to read the whole article.