VIC staff training

Destination NSW Excellence in Customer Service facilitator Jacqui McGuigan with the Visitor Information Centre staff. Destination NSW Excellence in Customer Service facilitator Jacqui McGuigan with the Visitor Information Centre staff.

By Emily Roberts

The city’s Visitor Information Centre staff were trained in the latest customer service techniques yesterday.

Destination NSW Excellence in Customer Service facilitator Jacqui McGuigan was in the city to host the workshop.

“We spoke about how customers look forward to visiting regions and how as Visitor Information staff they can promote their city, town and region,” she said.

