Rock up to screening

Broken Hill LGBTI Chairman Brendon Barlow and Sexual Health Nurse at Far West Local Health Jo Lenton, raise HIV awareness through a Rocky Horror fundraiser. Broken Hill LGBTI Chairman Brendon Barlow and Sexual Health Nurse at Far West Local Health Jo Lenton, raise HIV awareness through a Rocky Horror fundraiser.

By Myles Burt

The Palace Hotel will play host for a fundraiser this Friday night at 6.30pm with an interactive screening of the cult classic Rocky Horror Picture Show for World AIDS Day.

Organised by Broken Hill LGBTI Chairman Brendon Barlow and Sexual Health Nurse for Far West Local Health Jo Lenton, it aims to help raise awareness of prevention options for HIV.

Mr Barlow will don his alter ego Shelita Buffet for the performance alongside other performers.

