Water safety ‘paramount’

By Michael Murphy

We’re a long way from the deep blue water of Sydney Harbour, but our local boaties are just as important when it comes to safety, says the chief of the state’s maritime service.

NSW Maritime director Angus Mitchell dropped into the city this week - along with boating education officer Laura Stahl and fisheries officer Peter Heath - for a presentation and Q&A session with the Broken Hill Speedboat and West Darling Anglers clubs.

About 60 people packed into the Girls Guides Hall in Oxide Street on Tuesday night to hear them speak.

