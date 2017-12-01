Job ahead to re-build trust

The NSW Government has been warned that if it does not act quickly to fix the problems on the Barwon-Darling rivers and prosecute the law-breakers it will lose not only the trust of the public, but that of honest irrigators.

Following the allegations of corruption and collusion between certain cotton growers and senior public servants, broadcast by Four Corners in July, the NSW Government commissioned former senior water bureaucrat, Ken Matthews AO, to conduct an independent investigation into water management and compliance in NSW.

In September Mr Matthews presented his interim report which found “serious failings” within WaterNSW and the Department of Primary Industries.

Please log in to read the whole article.