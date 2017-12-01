Pipeline court action on hold

By Emily Roberts

A motion to stop the pipeline until water pricing can be guaranteed has been deferred until after meetings with the NSW Water Minister and IPART.

Councillor Tom Kennedy put his notice of motion forward at the City Council meeting on Wednesday night that stated “the Broken Hill City Council seek options for commencing legal action against the NSW State Government to stop the construction of the Murray pipeline until the NSW State Government guarantees via legislation that the Broken Hill community will not have to cover the cost of construction of the pipeline”.

Clr Kennedy asked “that the BHCC apply to the Local Government Association of NSW to share the cost amongst member councils as it is a case of the State Government forcing unaffordable costs onto a local government area”.

