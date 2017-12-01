‘Hot Aussie Christmas’

Some of the stars of the show include (from left) Grace Molloy, Estella Nagas, Abbie Kelly and Ava Devoy. Some of the stars of the show include (from left) Grace Molloy, Estella Nagas, Abbie Kelly and Ava Devoy.

Christmas in Australia is not jingle bells and snow - it is in the middle of the hot Aussie summer. In fact, it is a “Hot Aussie Christmas”.

Marilyn Harris, with Broken Hill Repertory Society, is presenting the 2017 edition of Hot Aussie Christmas at Theatre 44, 189 Wills St.

Expression Glee Ensemble, which was such a hit at the Philharmonic concert last Sunday, will be performing several songs.

