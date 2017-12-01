Time’s up on sugar hit

Tracy Herlihy (from left), Britt Griffiths, Stacey Evers, Melanie Blair, and Sam Greville are all behind healthier options for staff and visitors to local health facilities. Tracy Herlihy (from left), Britt Griffiths, Stacey Evers, Melanie Blair, and Sam Greville are all behind healthier options for staff and visitors to local health facilities.

Sugary drinks with no nutritional value are being removed from Far West Local Health District facilities to make way for healthier options.

Healthy choices will make up at least 75 per cent of the offering of vending machines, cafes and catering services.

“We are a health facility and should be providing healthy options for all staff and visitors,” said Ms Tracy Herlihy, Dietitian Far West LHD, in a statement.

