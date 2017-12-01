Tradition continues

(From left) Lions Christmas cake convenor Des Strickland, Lions member Trevor Odgers, Vinnies Broken Hill regional president Leo Woodman and Far West Auto dealer principal Mark Grundy with the donated Christmas cakes. (From left) Lions Christmas cake convenor Des Strickland, Lions member Trevor Odgers, Vinnies Broken Hill regional president Leo Woodman and Far West Auto dealer principal Mark Grundy with the donated Christmas cakes.

By Kara de Groot

The Lions Club and Far West Auto have joined forces again this year to provide some Christmas cheer.

The two have donated five boxes of Christmas cakes to Vinnies to be added to the charity’s Christmas hampers.

Lions Christmas cake convenor, Des Strickland, said the five boxes have a total of 60 Christmas cakes in them, which will go out to people in need.

