26.2°C 05:30 pm
Can't log in? Click here.

Council policy concern after dog attack

Saturday, 2nd December, 2017

Kate Norris’ dog’s Storm and Pippa are at the vets after being attacked by two stray animals on Thursday. Kate Norris’ dog’s Storm and Pippa are at the vets after being attacked by two stray animals on Thursday.

By Emily Roberts

A local woman is concerned about Council’s companion animal policy after her dogs were mauled by two strays.

Lane Lane resident Kate Norris received a shocking call during the week to say her pets had been attacked.

Storm, a seven-month-old Boxer and Pippa, a seven-year-old terrier mix, were savaged in their yard Thursday afternoon by two stray Staffordshire terriers.

Please log in to read the whole article.

© Copyright 2017 Barrier Daily Truth, All Rights Reserved. ABN: 38 684 603 658