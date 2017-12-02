Council policy concern after dog attack

Kate Norris’ dog’s Storm and Pippa are at the vets after being attacked by two stray animals on Thursday. Kate Norris’ dog’s Storm and Pippa are at the vets after being attacked by two stray animals on Thursday.

By Emily Roberts

A local woman is concerned about Council’s companion animal policy after her dogs were mauled by two strays.

Lane Lane resident Kate Norris received a shocking call during the week to say her pets had been attacked.

Storm, a seven-month-old Boxer and Pippa, a seven-year-old terrier mix, were savaged in their yard Thursday afternoon by two stray Staffordshire terriers.

