Attack dog owner fined

The owner of a dog that attacked a woman and her pet pup has been fined more than $1300 in the Local Court.

City Council took the 35-year-old man to court after his Rottweiler got out of his yard in Harris Street in July and set upon the woman and her cattle dog pup at a house in nearby Ryan Lane.

The owner, Shaun Jade Spencer, failed to face court yesterday to answer two charges of owning an attacking dog and one of allowing his dog to escape.

