Light ‘em up, Larry

Larry Angell and his granddaughter Abbie Kelly (8) getting ready to turn the lights on. PICTURE: Emily Roberts Larry Angell and his granddaughter Abbie Kelly (8) getting ready to turn the lights on. PICTURE: Emily Roberts

By Emily Roberts

It’s almost time for Broken Hill to add a little sparkle to the city’s streets and homes.

The city’s Christmas Lights competition is starting again, with one local already raring to go with his light display.

“Every year I get a new toy,” Larry Angell said.

Please log in to read the whole article.