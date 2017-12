YMCA marks five years

YMCA’s Dana Kingdon, Jacinta Simmons, Jason Jones, Shane Simmons and Danielle Smith have been there at the start, since 2012. PICTURE: Supplied YMCA’s Dana Kingdon, Jacinta Simmons, Jason Jones, Shane Simmons and Danielle Smith have been there at the start, since 2012. PICTURE: Supplied

The YMCA is celebrating their fifth successful year of running the Broken Hill Regional Aquatic Centre.

They began management of the centre in 2012, engaging the town through learn-to-swim services, school programs, community events and the popular gym that has been incorporated into the facility.

Broken Hill YMCA Area Manager Shane Simmons is very happy with their five year run so far and ready to do more.

