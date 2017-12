Neve’s Youth of the Year double

BH High School student Neve Robins with her awards. PICTURE: Emily Roberts

Broken Hill High School student Neve Robins has won both Lions Youth of the Year and the Public Speaking Award.

Neve will now represent Broken Hill at the Zone Final in the city in March at Thyme on Argent.

“I was really happy to be a part of the competition,” said Neve who also entered last year’s competition.

