Memorial for local veteran

Roy Inwood VC will be immortalised in Argent Street. Roy Inwood VC will be immortalised in Argent Street.

By Michael Murphy

A campaign to erect a life-size statue of a Great War hero in Argent Street is gaining momentum.

The Broken Hill branch of the RSL has submitted plans to City Council to place the tribute to Reginald Roy Inwood on the footpath in front of the RSL branch office.

Roy Inwood won the Victoria Cross for his exploits on the Western Front in 1917. He is the only local serviceman to have won the highest and most prestigious award for gallantry in the face of the enemy.

