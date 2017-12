Zero tolerance gets results

The AHA’s John Green at the Theatre Royal Hotel yesterday during his visit to the city to meet with hoteliers. PICTURE: Andrew Robertson The AHA’s John Green at the Theatre Royal Hotel yesterday during his visit to the city to meet with hoteliers. PICTURE: Andrew Robertson

By Andrew Robertson

A zero tolerance to anti-social behaviour was largely behind a more than 60 per cent drop in assaults in local pubs and clubs, the Australian Hoteliers Association (AHA) says.

The Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research (BOCSAR) figures - which show a 60.5 per cent reduction since 2011 - are the lowest on record for the Barrier region.

AHA NSW Director of Liquor and Policing John Green said yesterday the result was even better when compared with the 45 per cent average reduction across the state.

