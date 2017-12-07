Convoy blows in

Australiaís biggest wind turbine blade consisting of 65 metres, transported all the way from Port Adelaide. PICTURE: Myles Burt Australiaís biggest wind turbine blade consisting of 65 metres, transported all the way from Port Adelaide. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

A convoy hauling a 65 metre turbine blade from Port Adelaide rolled into Broken Hill yesterday afternoon.

The Silverton Wind Farm project is officially underway as the convoy leaving at 4am on Tuesday morning, hauled one of the turbine blades from Port Adelaide.

Another one is expected to come up today.

Please log in to read the whole article.