Focus on energy

Minister for Resources and Northern Australia, Senator Matt Canavan (left) with Mount Isa Mayor Joyce McCulloch, Broken Hill Deputy Mayor Marion Brown and John Bowler, the mayor of Kalgoorlie-Boulder. PICTURE: Supplied Minister for Resources and Northern Australia, Senator Matt Canavan (left) with Mount Isa Mayor Joyce McCulloch, Broken Hill Deputy Mayor Marion Brown and John Bowler, the mayor of Kalgoorlie-Boulder. PICTURE: Supplied

By Andrew Robertson

The impact that spiralling energy costs were having on mining companies is one of the first issues an alliance between Broken Hill and two other mining centres will focus on.

The Australian Mining Cities Alliance, which also includes Mount Isa in Queensland and Kalgoorlie-Boulder in Western Australia, had its official launch in Canberra yesterday.

The alliance was first mooted three years ago at a Sustainable Economic Growth for Regional Australia conference in Alice Springs.

