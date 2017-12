Two-car wreckage

The upturned caravan blocked the Sydney road for a couple of hours. PICTURE: Supplied The upturned caravan blocked the Sydney road for a couple of hours. PICTURE: Supplied

No-one was seriously injured in a spectacular two-car collision which closed the Barrier Highway near Wilcannia for about two hours yesterday.

Police said the accident happened about 10.25am when a caravan being towed by a Hyundai 4WD collided with an oncoming sedan west of the township.

“It appears a large gust of wind has destabilised the caravan and tossed it into the path of an oncoming vehicle,” a police spokesman said.

