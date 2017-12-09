Taken to court

By Craig Brealey

A Moree cotton farmer was summonsed to face court yesterday at the start of a bid to have him return billions of litres of water that he allegedly stole from the Barwon-Darling rivers.

Peter James Harris was featured in the Four Corners report in July in which allegations were made that he and other cotton growers were plundering the river with the help of senior NSW Government bureaucrats.

Mr Harris was taken to the NSW Land and Environment Court in Sydney by the NSW Environmental Defenders Office (EDO) because the government had done nothing to about the matter since Four Corners went to air five months ago.

Please log in to read the whole article.