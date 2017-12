Drought prevention

Lake Menindee in drought in 2010, a plan has been developed to ensure that even if the lakes run dry - human water needs will be met. PICTURE: Gavin Schmidt

Broken Hill and Menindee would receive a continuous flow of water even if there was a repeat of the worst drought on record, according to WaterNSW.

WaterNSW said it had developed a Lower Darling Operations plan to ensure critical human water needs can be met under the worst-case scenario, which it has dubbed “Sahara”.

The “Sahara” scenario is one in which there is no flow at Wilcannia and the water is exhausted.

